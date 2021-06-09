Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has unveiled a five-year Lagos State Climate Action Plan aimed at coordinating responses and achieving resilience under challenging climate conditions till 2025.

Speaking yesterday at the 8th Lagos State International Climate Change Summit organised by the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources in Lagos with the theme of the two-day event is: “Adapting Health, Energy, Agriculture, Transportation and Waste Infrastructure to the Long Term Impacts of Climate Change in Lagos,” the governor said the action plan would address issues associated with climate change.

According to him, increased impacts of natural disasters felt across the world in the past year showed that climate change was no longer a speculative danger, but a real, phenomenal threat to humanity and safety of the environment.





The governor pointed out that Lagos is vulnerable to adverse events resulting from natural causes, given its topography and proximity to the Atlantic Ocean, saying this prompted his administration to update the action plan to facilitate proactive response and clear strategy in mitigating the effects of global warming on the environment and the state economy.

He said: “This summit is an opportunity for us to present the new Lagos State Climate Action Plan to the world. Painstaking effort has gone into it, and we are proud that we have been able to come up with a document that has a robust plan for the environment. We have successfully updated the climate change action document adopted by Lagos in 2015 to reflect the targets and goals of the Paris Climate Change Agreement. The final product is the ‘Lagos Climate Action Plan: Second Five-year Plan 2020- 2025.

Earlier, the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tunji Bello, said the summit, since inception in 2009, had become a melting pot for researchers, investors, academicians and stakeholders in the environment and economic sectors to take unified decisions.