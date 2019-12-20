<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said that the security situation in the country has improved tremendously just as he argued that there has been a significant reduction in the proliferation of small arms in the country.

Sanwo-Olu said this much Thursday while briefing State House Correspondents after the last National Economic Council (NEC) meeting presided over by the Vice President Professor Yemi Osibanjo at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

“Part of the consideration today (in the NEC meeting) was on a NEC Committee on Security and Policing. This is a committee that is headed by the Governor of Ekiti State, it has other governors and the Commissioners of Police, the Inspector General of Police; the NSA and I think the Chief of Defence Staff and all other senior security operatives, Sanwo-Olu revealed.

According to him, ‘At the end of the committee’s deliberation and presentation to council, council was informed and it was generally agreed that the security situation in the country has tremendously improved. And we have seen an improved zonal collaboration and meeting in the various zones of the country.

“Meaning that among the six zones of the country we have seen integration and cooperation among the governors and among the security operatives at various zones.

The Lagos state Governor said, “We have also seen significant reduction in the proliferation of small arms as a result, primarily the border closure”.

Also speaking the Finance minister, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed said that her ministry briefed NEC meeting on the balances of some key accounts.

Said she, “Today the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning reported to the 100th National Economic Council on the balances of some key accounts.

For the Excess Crude Account, as at 19th November, 2019, we have a balance of $324,967,933.72. In the Stabilisation Account, as at 17th of December, 2019, we have a balance of N30, 479, 704,808. In the Natural Resource Fund, still at the same date, 17th of December, 2019, we have the balance of N88,283,218

Also, today we have an update to the Council on the repayment process for the Budget Support Facilities that was granted to the states, the current situation is that deductions are ongoing and remitances on these facilities are being made to the Central Bank.