



Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has threatened to name and shame people and corporate organisations benefitting from the perennial traffic gridlock in the Apapa area of the state.

Sanwo-Olu said this on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, while commending the Nigerian Ports Authority for the new E-Call Up system for trucks going to the ports.

For several years, the Apapa area of Lagos has been notorious for chaos due to the haphazard operations of container-laden trucks operating around the area.

Speaking on Wednesday in Lagos, the governor said, “We will name and shame them. We will bring out their names, be it a corporate organisation, be it a company, be it a Lagos State officer, be it a police officer, whoever it is, be it a union that will say that the solution that we have brought about will not work.





“They will go and answer to the citizen of Nigeria and the citizen of Lagos State and the citizen of Nigeria. We will bring them to the public courts for them to see that we are about seriousness; we cannot condone the recklessness and the carelessness that our citizens have gone through.

“And I want to use this opportunity to commend the Management of NPA because they have worked with us on this agenda. So, my challenge is to others who have not signed on to this wonderful column system.”

Meanwhile, the Managing Director of the Nigerian Port Authority, Hadiza Bala-Usman, had assured port users that e-call up system would address irresponsible parking of trucks on port access roads in Apapa.

The e-call up was designed to ease the movement and access of truck to and from the Lagos Ports Complex and the Tin Can Island Ports, Apapa.