Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, interacting with students of Oregun Junior High School, Ikeja during his unscheduled visit to the School on Friday.

It was all excitement at Oregun Junior High School in Ikeja recently when Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, paid an early morning visit to the school.

The stopover was impromptu and short, but it gave the governor the opportunity to have first-hand experience about operational procedures in state-owned schools.

Sanwo-Olu, who was returning from Abuja after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, was on his way to his office in Alausa when he stopped by at the school to conduct on-the-spot assessment of its operations, facility and teaching method.

It was his first unscheduled visit to any public-owned school.

The Governor arrived at the school a few minutes after the pupils returned to their classrooms, following morning assembly. For about 35 minutes, the Governor moved round the school premises to inspect classes and assess teaching facilities. He checked seven decrepit classrooms in the school, which, he assured, would be rebuilt and equipped with modern facilities.

Sanwo-Olu also took a JSS 3 and JSS 2 classes on topics in Agricultural Science and Social Studies subjects, during which he emphasised the importance of technology in modern-day farming. He charged the pupils to face their studies and imbibe good behaviour to make their teachers and parents proud.

In his interaction with pupils of JSS 2 class, Sanwo-Olu said: “I personally offer to come here unannounced because I want to know what we need to put in place to make you all do well in school. I want to make sure that you get the best education that will make you realise your potential and also make become leaders from today.

“I have gone round your school and I have seen all we need to put in place for you to study in a good environment. Everything will be put in place for you, including free meals that we will be introducing to all public schools. But, I want you to face your studies and pass all your exams at once. I am not saying you should not play but take your studies serious so that you can also be presidents and governors tomorrow.”

The Governor also urged the pupils not to be discouraged by their attendance of public school, telling them that most of the great leaders they heard their names attended public schools.

After his engagement with the pupils, Sanwo-Olu went into discussions with the school administrators and teachers. He promised that all the dilapidated facility in the school would be fixed before the end of the term.

Commissioner for information Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, said the Governor’s unscheduled visit to the school was part of the Sanwo-Olu administration’s strategies to reposition the education in the State, pointing out that the Governor’s observation would reinvigorate the government’s education policies.

Omotoso said such unplanned visit to public organisations would be regular, noting that such would help the Governor to have first-hand information about welfare workers and operational challenges of public institutions.