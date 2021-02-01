



Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, yesterday, approved the constitution of a Special Traffic Management and Enforcement Compliance Team to tackle the traffic gridlock around the Apapa axis.

Members of the team are Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Toyin Fayinka; General Manager, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, Engr. Olajide Oduyoye; Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Central Business Districts, Sola Giwa, and SSA to the Governor on Political Security Intelligence, Ayodeji Laurent.

A statement by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, stated that the team is saddled with the responsibility of ensuring zero tolerance of traffic offenders and a seamless traffic management system, specifically designed to restore sanity in and around Apapa, and create a cohesive system that would aid the resurgence of business activities and ensure that residents live in a conducive environment devoid of traffic-induced stress.





The statement reads: “With the development, it is expected that traffic within Apapa and its environs will be better managed by a team of dedicated LASTMA officials, Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Police and Intelligence service officers.

“The head of the new Special Traffic Management and Enforcement team, Fayinka and other members of the team are expected to work with the designated team of the Inspector-General of Police and collaborate with the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hakeem Odumosu, and other members of law enforcement agencies in and around Apapa, to ensure success of the team’s assignment.”