<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Lagos state government has reiterated its commitment towards developing a sustainable Smart Health Information Platform by connecting and strengthening linkages between primary, secondary and tertiary facilities to deliver efficient healthcare services.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos State Governor dropped the hint on Tuesday while speaking at the opening ceremony of a three-day Technical Conference on e-Health with the theme, “Lagos State Smart Health Information Platform (SHIP),” held at Victoria Island.

Sanwo-Olu who was represented by Dr. Obafemi Kadri, his Deputy stated that in line with the T.H.E.M.E.S agenda, the conference underscores the importance of the health sector and its critical role in securing the economic and general well-being of residents.

He said, though current technological development are essentially limited to developed countries, e-health is a global issue and that he is elated at the prospect of the conference providing workable strategies and solutions to identified challenges to the establishment of a smart health information platform for the state health sector.

“To my mind, establishing a Health Information Platform will impact positively on various aspects our state’s health system such as Human Resources Health, Healthcare Financing through our Universal Coverage Initiative; Lagos State Health Scheme, Biosecurity and Biosafety, provide employment creation opportunities while opening doors to international collaborations and partnerships towards improving the state of our health service delivery,” he said.





He stated that the development of 3,000km fibre optic network will enable public institutions (Schools, hospitals, offices etc) have direct linkages to the internet as part of strategies to make Lagos a Smart City.

While describing Data as the new currency, and key in planning, the governor called on all residents of the Lagos State to register with the State Residents Registration Agency (LASRRA) in order to assist the state government to have data which will assist the government in the provision of its numerous people-Oriented programmes.

He disclosed that there is ongoing discussion with NIMC to utilize the infrastructure of the Lagos State Residents Registration Agency for data capture by residents of Lagos State.

Professor Akin Abayomi, the State Commissioner for Health, disclosed that the Smart Health Information Platform (SHIP) is an outcome of the Art of Technology launched by the state government last December and is designed to leverage on technology to improve the health sector and ensure that large number of citizens have access to qualitative healthcare.

He said that the strategy would amongst others things, reduce wastage of scarce resources, prepare to enter the digital age of precision medicine; drive the bioeconomy accelerate human resource development and create global virtual health hub.

Andrew S. Nevin of PWC in his keynote address urged the state government to become a global leader by measuring not its GDP as the yardstick for growth but rather the Sustainable Development Goal levels.

He said the prosperity of Lagos as shown by the GDP has not translated into wellbeing given the low level of life expectancy of 54.6years for Lagosians.