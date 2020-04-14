<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday said extending the lockdown in Lagos by another 14 days by President Muhammadu Buhari was a tough decision the government had to take in a bid to defeat Coronavirus.

Buhari had on Monday announced an extension of the lockdown in Lagos, Ogun and Abuja in a bid to effectively fight Coronavirus.

According to Buhari, in view of rising cases of Coronavirus cases in the country, it had become necessary to extend the current restriction of movement in Lagos and Ogun States as well as the FCT for another 14 days effective from 11:59 pm on Monday, 13th of April, 2020.

“I am therefore once again asking you all to work with Government in this fight,” he said.

Reacting to the extension of the lockdown on his twitter handle on Tuesday, Sanwo-Olu said “Dear Lagosians, yesterday H.E President Muhammadu Buhari announced a 2 weeks extension of the lockdown.





“This was a tough decision but like we have seen in countries that couldn’t stop the spread of #COVID19, the effects have been catastrophic. My biggest focus now is security and welfare.

“We are encouraged by the success rate of our isolation and treatment initiatives for #COVID19. Working with the

NCDC and Lagos State Ministry of Health

“Our testing capacity for #COVID-19 has increased and we will continue to do all we can to stop the spread of the virus.

“As a state, we understand that this lockdown will stretch us because of some structural problems we are contending with, however I want to thank Lagosians for rising up with empathy and strength. We have to do more and the government will do more, let’s beat #COVID19 together,” he said.