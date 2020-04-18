<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has condoled with President Muhammadu Buhari over the passing away of his Cheif of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari.

The governor’s condolence was conveyed in a statement authored via his verified Twitter account Saturday.

Sanwo-Olu, who also condoled with Kyari’s family and Nigerians, thanked the deceased for his service to Nigeria and Presidency.

He described Kyari as a dedicated, committed and patriotic citizen.





“Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un. I condole with H.E @MBuhari, the Kyari family and all Nigerians on the passing of the Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari.

“I thank him for his service to Nigeria and to the Presidency.

“Mallam Kyari was a dedicated, committed and patriotic citizen. He was a conscientious, cerebral and outstanding administrator whose life traversed the fields of law, journalism, banking, and politics.

“His death is a great loss.

“May the Almighty grant his soul eternal rest,” Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu stated.