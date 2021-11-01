Lagos governor orders probe of collapsed 21-storey building

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has ordered a probe into the collapse of a 21-storey building in the Ikoyi area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

The building under construction, collapsed on 44BCD Gerrard Road, Ikoyi on Monday afternoon with people still trapped, some dead and some rescued.

A statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, said the governor ordered an investigation into the incident.

Omotoso also said the Lagos Rescue Unit (LRU), Lagos State Fire Service and Lagos State Ambulance Services (LASAMBUS) were on the site, battling to save the lives of those under the rubble.

“Three persons have been rescued, even as the operations to save more lives continue. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has ordered an investigation into the incident,” he said.

He added that the Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, has visited the site in the company of other officials, including the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Idris Salako; Commissioner for Special Duties, Mr Bamgbose- Martins; Special Adviser on Urban Development, Mr Ganiyu Adele Ayuba; Special Adviser, GIS and Physical Planning, Dr Olajide Babatunde; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Mrs Abiola Kosegbe as well as General Manager, LASEMA, Dr Femi Oke-Osanyintolu.

“The Deputy Governor directed security agents to cordon off the site to facilitate rescue efforts.

“The General Manager of the Lagos State Building Control Agency, Arch. Gbolahan Oki, was also at the scene assessing the site for any likely damage to the surrounding structures.

“A report of the investigations will be made public in due course,” he said.