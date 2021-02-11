



Former Lagos State governor from 1979 to 1983, Lateef Kayode Jakande, has passed on.

Sources said Mr. Jakande passed on about an hour ago. As of the time of filing this report, the cause of death was unclear.

Mr. Jakande, born July 23, 1929, started as a journalist in 1949 with the Daily Service before joining the Nigerian Tribune in 1953.

In 1956, he became editor-in-chief of the Tribune.

He left the Tribune in 1975 to establish John West Publications where he published the Lagos News.





Mr. Jakande served as the pioneer President of the Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria.

He ran for election as the governor of Lagos in 1979 on the Unity Party of Nigeria’s platform.

His tenure ended when the military seized power on December 31, 1983.

He was prosecuted and convicted of treason, and after being pardoned accepted to be the minister of Works under Sani Abacha’s military regime.