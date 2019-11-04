<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A major emergency in the educational set up that will bring about an overhaul of the entire educational system in Lagos state has been declared by the state governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The governor said it is being done at different levels. “We are fixing the infrastructure, we are also fixing the curriculum, we are fixing training, we are fixing development of the teachers, we are also fixing recruitment of teachers.

“So the entire value and eco-change educational sector we are actually doing because we realise based on experience that all of the things we need to do in very quickly fixing those schools, Sanwo-Olu said.

The governor spoke at the swearing-in of members of the committee on the rehabilitation of public schools in Lagos state at Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja on Monday.

The 4-member committee is chaired by Mr. Hakeem Smith, other members are: Engr. Yetunde Holloway, Arch. Adebanjo and Babatunde Ishola.

He charged the committee members to help the state aggressively put together extensive regulation in most of the schools,adding that “we’re starting with the first of about 300 of them. And we would imagine that from the things we’ll be doing, it will be spread around all the nooks and crannies of the states.

“We do not want to buggle it down with the Minister of Education, and we have used this system before so that’s why you’ve been chosen very competently so, we believe that you would help us to have projects that are long lasting, of the fitting of the status of the Lagos State that we all are truly proud of.

“And I’m happy to say that not only are we always female, gender sensitive, but also very youth sensitive, because the future of the state does not belong to us alone, also for the generation that is also coming down, so we need to begin to train ourselves.

“So we ensure that we spread out in those areas so that we can see very, very tech driven school set, and we will be open to innovative ideas,we will be open to a functional projects that will be coming out from your committee,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The governor also inaugurated the Projects, Finance and Process Audit Committee saddled with the responsibility to realign and look at how performances procurement, finances, outstanding liability of contracts on capital projects have been independent.

The committee chairman is former Lagos Head of Service, Mrs. Josephine Williams, other members are: Justice Yetunde Idowu (rtd), ritired Chief Judge of Lagos; Mr. Hakeem Smith, Engr. Tayo Bamgbose Martins and Mr. Folusho Mustapha.