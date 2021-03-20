



The Lagos State Government on Saturday inaugurated the 450meters Ariyo (Mile 10)-Ira-Muwo-Tedi-Abule Oshun Road alignment in Ojo Local Government Area of the state.

The governor said that the project would help ease traffic burdens on the ever busy Lagos-Badagry Expressway

Newsmen report that the Phase One of the project which includes: reinforced concrete bridges was inaugurated by Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State at Ira-Muwo area of Ojo.

Sanwo-Olu, represented by his Deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamza, said that it would address the challenges and redirect traffic to inner roads.

“This is in line with the first pillar of the T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu – led administration which targets the provision of roads as a critical infrastructure that will support economic activities.

“It will also enable commercial interactions, boost inter-connectivity across the state and ensure ease of commuting from one part of the state to another through elimination of traffic gridlocks,” he said.

According to him, construction work is ongoing on two other vital link roads: Irede Road and Omila-Onikere Road, adding that after completion, they will not only eliminate traffic gridlocks but also boost economic activities.

The governor noted that the administration is giving priority to roads that lead to jetties, while also embarking on the construction of new jetties.

He said: We are also inaugurating the construction of phases four and five of Muwo Jetty and the road up to the Jetty car park.

“Also is the construction of Tedi Muwo Road through Abule Oshun Road which connects with the ongoing Irede Road,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu appealed to stakeholders, traders, commuters and others to take ownership of the facilities.

He urged them to avoid all actions that would compromise the quality and life-span of the roads.

“These projects belong to you and you must protect them jealously and treat them with utmost care,” he said.





Earlier in her address, the Special Adviser on Works and Infrastructure, Mrs Aramide Adeyoye, said that the roads would serve as internal links to decongest the highways which was one of the busiest in the state.

Adeyoye said that the road component consisted : a length of 450 metres and 11 metres in width noting that it was redefining in terms of solution.

Adeyoye also said that it would bring an end to congestion and gridlock within the residential and commercial axis in the area.

She said that Ojo (Mile 10) axis was one of the busiest and most strategic on the Lagos Badagry Expressway, given its connection to the commercial nerve centre of Alaba Electronics and furniture markets.

Also, with its major linkages to commercial areas such as : Ariyo, Olojo Road, Ira, Muwo, Tedi, Trade Fair Market and others, he said.

“The completion of the Ariyo (Mile 10)-Ira-Muwo-Tedi-Abule Oshun Road alignment with link bridges seeks to provide a functional bypass to the Lagos-Badagry Expressway between Ojo, Alaba, Volks and Trade Fair Bus-Stops.

“The first phase of the project was awarded in 2008 but had some hiccups leading to its re-award in 2012,” she said.

Adeyoye added that the phase two was equally awarded in 2012 and was completed in December 2020.

The lawmaker representing Ojo Constituency 1 in the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr Victory Akande, thanked the governor for the project.

He, however, appealed that roads in the council be upgraded to the level of its contemporaries on Victoria Island, as well as those in Alimosho and Ikeja Local Government Areas.

He called for the rehabilitation of other internal major roads which include: Okoko to Ajangbadi, Jakande Road, Ira Road linking Ijaniki and Ijagemo to Ijedodo Road.

Responding, Sanwo-Olu said that Ijedodo contract had been awarded about seven months ago and the project would start soon.