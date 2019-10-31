<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday honoured 1,000 civil servants who have spent over 30 years in the employ of the state.

They were honoured with the Long Service Merit award. Among those honoured by Sanwo-Olu were 17 serving permanent secretaries who have spent between 30 and 34 years in the service, the Clerk of the Lagos State House of Assembly and other categories of workers who have dedicated over three decades of their life in the state public service.

In his address at the 2019 Long Service Merit Award held at the Lagos State Secretariat, Ikeja, Lagos,, Southwest Nigeria, Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the Secretary to State Government, Mrs Folasade Jaji, said that his administration remained committed to the payment of N30,000 new minimum wage.

He urged workers in the state to be more dedicated and key into his T.H.E.M.E.S agenda to take the state to a greater height.

Sanwo-Olu said his T.H.E.M.E.S. would surely move the state to the next level, but noted that civil servants must play their part in the actualisation of his dream.

He stated that the award represented a call for better service delivery to the people of Lagos State, assuring that the welfare of staff would continue to be a top priority of his administration.

“As implementors of government policies and programmes, you have key role to play in ensuring the delivery of the objectives of our programmes which is encapsulated in the T.H.E.M.E.S. agenda,” he said.

State’s Head of Service, HOS, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, said the award would further encourage diligence, commitment and loyalty among public servants in Lagos State in anticipation that the award would spur them to continue to put in their best in the service of the state, adding that the award was a mark of honour to distinguish them among the state’s workforce.

“I congratulate and rejoice with the 1,000 proud recipients of today’s awards and their relations here present not only for the grace of God which saw them through the last 30 years in the service of our dear state in good health, but also for their dedication, diligence, loyalty and invaluable contribution to the public service,” he said.

The HOS urged workers to keep up their good attitude to work and continually perform their jobs roles to further align with the 6-pillar agenda of the state government, urging them to familiarize and key into the T.H.E.M.E.S agenda which he likened to the mission and vision statement of the state government.

“My advice to all the awardees is that you should not rest on your oars but must continue to exhibit a high sense of responsibility, commitment to duty and unalloyed loyalty which today’s recognition and celebration are designed to reward,” Muri-Okunola stated.

He also charged the awardees not to rest on their oars, but must continue to exhibit the high sense of responsibility, commitment to duty and unalloyed loyalty which the award served to recognise.