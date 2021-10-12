Lagos governor establishes security team to protect BRT infrastructure

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos has approved a dedicated security team for the monitoring and enforcement of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and protection of other transport infrastructure in the state.

The Spokesman for Lagos Metropolis Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Mr Kolawole Ojelabi, made this known in a statement in Lagos on Monday.

Ojelabi said that the approval of the dedicated security team followed incessant damage to transport infrastructure and violation of the BRT lanes which more often impeded the operation of the BRT system.

“The approval granted by the Lagos State Governor that the dedicated team, headed by a Superintendent of Police, would be composed of 70 officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force charged with the protection of existing LAMATA facilities and others currently under construction,” Ojelabi.

He said that the dedicated security team would ensure the lifespan of transport infrastructure would be guaranteed and not be truncated by needless and unforeseen attacks as well as make passengers feel secure at LAMATA facilities while using regulated public transport.

“With more transport infrastructure being constructed, the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority reasoned that there was the need for a higher measure of security and vigilance especially in the light of last year’s attack on Lagos State Government and LAMATA facilities perpetrated by hoodlums who hijacked the #EndSARS protest.

“During the attack, the newly completed Oyingbo Bus Terminal was vandalized, and 57 new BRT buses that were ready for deployment for passenger operations were set ablaze. On the same day, Berger Bus Terminal and 23 new buses parked were also set ablaze.