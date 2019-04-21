<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Lagos State Governor-elect, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has unveiled an inauguration committee that will usher in his administration on May 29.

Mr Sanwo-Olu, in company of his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, presented the committee members at his campaign office on Awolowo Road in Ikoyi.

A statement signed by his media officer, Gboyega Akosile, said the committee is chaired by the Director-General of Babajide Sanwo-Olu Independent Campaign Group (ICG), Mr Tayo Ayinde.

Lagos State APC Women Leader, Honourable Mrs. Jumoke Okoya-Thomas and Mr. George Osifeko will serve as Vice Chairmen respectively. Mrs. Titi Oshodi will act as secretary.

Speaking, Sanwo-Olu mandated the team to reach out to Nigerians in corporate and political sectors, stakeholders and various interest groups locally and internationally to grace the swearing-in.

Sanwo-Olu urged members of the committee to co-operate and work diligently in achieving their mandate.

He also tasked them to streamline their activities with the plans of the outgoing government and work with security agencies in order to have smooth transition.

In his remarks, Ayinde pledged the committee’s readiness to work assiduously towards achieving an smooth ceremony.

“I want to assure your Excellencies that sitting before you are highly experienced men and women who have contributed tremendously to various industries.

“I can attest to their individual capacity to deliver on the terms of reference of a smooth inauguration ceremony”, Ayinde said.

Other members of the committee include:

Mrs. Obiageli Onu

Mrs. Funke Bucknor Obruthe

Alhaji Abdullahi Enilolobo

Mr. Kamal Salau-Bashua

Mr. Olatunji Disu

Mr. Kappo Emmanuel

Mr. Bolaji Durojaiye

Mrs. Olabopo Odiachi

Mr. Bimbo Onabanjo

Mr. Ajala Rasaq

Mrs. Taiwo Abiodun

Ayiri Oladunmoye

Mr. Gboyega Akosile

Mr. Lanre Adeyinka

Mr. Sesan Daini