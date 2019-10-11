<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos State governor, has donated 50 brand new cars to magistrates in the state for effective delivery of judicial services and other sundry activities.

Speaking during the official commissioning of the newly purchased Kia Sportage vehicles for Lagos Magistrates at the state High Court, Ikeja, on Thursday, Governor Sanwo-Olu said that the donation of the brand new vehicles was to enhance the magistrates’ working tools for greater efficiency in the judiciary, which Lagosians would also benefit from.

The governor promised the 67 judges who are yet to receive their own cars that more vehicles were on the way and urged them to identify other areas of need.

In his remarks, Chief Judge of the state High Court, Justice K.O. Alogba, identified the constraints facing the judiciary and pledged the judiciary’s full support for the Sanwo-Olu’s administration.

While noting that the beneficiaries had their official cars last in 2011, as newly-appointed judges are yet to receive theirs, Justice Alogba prayed that the finances of the Lagos would improve so that the state government could render more support to the judiciary.