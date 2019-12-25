<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has declared free bus ride for commuters in Lagos on Christmas Day.

Mr Kolawole Ojelabi, Assistant Director, Corporate Communication, Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority, LAMATA, announced the free ride bus.

According to Ojelabi, the governor’s gesture aimed at easing the mobility of the people on a day public transport is always a challenge to commuters.

“It is also aimed at encouraging vehicle owners to use public transport during the holiday and reduce congestion on the roads,” he said.

The two main bus operators in Lagos, Primero Transport Services Limited (PTSL) and Lagos Bus Services Limited (LBSL) will run services on their designated routes free of charge.

PTSL will run Ikorodu – TBS, Ikorodu – Oshodi, Yaba – Oyingbo and Ikorodu – Ikeja.

Governor Sanwo-Olu enjoined Lagosians to celebrate in a peaceful atmosphere.