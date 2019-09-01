<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Saturday commissioned an ultra-modern Recreational Park in Oregun area of the state, with a resolve to continue to guarantee enviable and sustainable environment that will ensure the wellbeing of the citizens.

The Governor, who named the park after the foremost medical practitioner and elder statesman, Dr. Abayomi Finnih, vowed to continually implement initiatives targeted at ensuring a healthy and prosperous State.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by his wife, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, said the unveiling of the park was a testament of his administration’s resolve to ensure that recreation becomes a lifestyle for the generality of Lagosians.

According to the governor, “The milestone we have achieved in the conceptualisation and execution of some of our set projects and agenda especially as it pertains to the environment at the dawn of this administration is the manifestation of our determination to ensure a healthy and prosperous Lagos.

“The commissioning of Dr. Oluyomi Abayomi Finnih Recreational Park today, has further affirmed our commitment to guaranteeing an enviable and sustainable environment that will ensure the wellbeing of the citizens and also help achieve our desire to actualize the status of Lagos not only as the commercial hub of the nation but also as a preferred tourist destination.”

Highlighting the importance of parks to healthy development of every metropolitan city and social bonding, the governor said parks benefit the economy and improve the general wellbeing of the citizenry, while also serving as a place to significantly impact children as well as an avenue for families to spend quality time together.

“The importance of parks in a community cannot be eroded and this has been proven with the universally set standard which states that there must be a high-quality park within a 10 minutes walking distance from the community. Although, Lagos State still has a long way to go to achieve this set standard, we are however resolute in this quest,” Sanwo-Olu said.

While congratulating Finnih, who is an Obstetrician and Gynaecologist of note, as well as a chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) on the eminently deserved honour, the Governor attributed Finnih’s immortalization with the park to his meritorious and extraordinary achievements and service to humanity over the years.