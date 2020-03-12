<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday, charged the newly sworn-in National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members to portray good conduct during their service year.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by Mr Taye Bamgbose-Martins, Commissioner for Special Duties, said this during the opening and swearing-in ceremony of the 2020 Batch A Stream 1 corps members.

“Being called up for the National Service is a privilege hinged on the successful completion of various academic programmes,” Sanwo-Olu said.

He congratulated the corps members for their academic achievement, describing it as a first step on a worthy journey in the service of their fatherland.

He urged the corps members to internalise the words contained in the national pledge and uphold the oath of allegiance which they had sworn to.





Newsmen report that the swearing-in oath was administered by Chief Justice Olubunmi Olutoyin to no fewer than 2169 corps members.

Also speaking, the NYSC State Coordinator, Mr Eddy Megwa, said that the camp was free of the dreaded COVID-19 virus.

He assured everybody that there were sanitized at the gate and people were made to wash their hands before coming inside.

Megwa said that the welfare of the staff and the corps members were his deep responsibility throughout the orientation camp period.

He also said that NYSC and state officials had visited the new orientation campsite at Ikorodu and were confident that the 20,000-capacity facility would be ready during the Sanwo-Olu administration.