Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday hosted popular Nigerian comedy group, Ikorodu Bois.

The Governor took to his Twitter account to share photos of him and the talented kids at the state government house, Alausa in Ikeja.

In a post accompanying the pictures, the Governor commended the group, which he described as “generational filmmaking talent,” for their exploits that had brought them global recognition.

Sanwo-Olu cited the group’s current appearance on an advert displayed on Broadway Times Square in New York City by Netflix, the US movie streaming platform.

He also commended their nomination for the 2021 edition of the 2021 Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards.

He stated that the state was proud of the group and he assured of his administration’s commitment to promoting the creative industry.





The Governor wrote: “Today, I welcomed generational filmmaking talent @IkoroduB, whose creativity has put them and Ikorodu on the global map of international platforms like Netflix, earned them a nomination at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards and put their faces on billboards in Times Square, NY.

“As a state, we are proud of them and I thank them for visiting me today. We are committed to developing creative talent in Lagos as we continue to serve as the premier destination for musical, art and creative talent generation in Africa.”

Ikorodu Bois, known for mimicking music videos and Hollywood trailers, comprises Babatunde Sanni (23), Muiz Sanni (15), and Malik Sanni (10) —all brothers— and Fawas Aina, their cousin who edits and manages the team.