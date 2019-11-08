<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa on Friday disclosed how the immediate past administration of former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode employed blackmail and harassment to witch-hunt and deprive the House of performing its duties appropriately.

The Speaker, who stated in his remarks after receiving the 2020 budget proposal from the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said, “Regarding the last administration, I have heard from different quarters about people asking why this House did not properly query the actions of the immediate former governor while in office. Alas, there is nothing of such.

“Let me take you down the memory lane that it was in this House that Vision Scape, a policy of the last administration, was openly condemned and tagged a ghost. Remember too that this House questioned the provision of the budget for this idea.

“But some people, like one Olu Fajana with his faceless group calling themselves the Legislative Probity and Accountability (LPA) led a protest to this House. They used the medium to blackmail the House instead of reasoning with us to join hands in moving the state forward, by avoiding the treasury of the state from being touched unconstitutionally.

“With this, it is common knowledge that the last administration employed blackmailing and harassment to witch-hunt and deprive the House of performing its duties appropriately.

“Ladies and gentlemen, let me remind this gathering that of recent, Lagos State budget has become a topical issue vis-à-vis last administration where the provision of the budget law was being viciously violated. It is worthy of note that the Nigeria 1999 Constitution recognises the separation of power and empowers the State House of Assembly to dictate how the state fund is being expended and the manner of its presentation.”

While insisting that the House will never be deterred from doing its work, the speaker assured that the House is ready to collaborate and support Sanwo-Olu’s administration and to ensure that all the electoral promises made are achieved and delivered promptly.

Obasa explained further that the matter of budget presentation is essential, adding that beyond its constitutional stipulation, it requires the backing of the law to make it implementable and executable; without which it becomes an offence punishable under the law.