Lagos governor begs residents to comply with coronavirus protocol

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has pleaded with residents of the state to adhere strictly with the COVID-19 protocol, as the third wave of the pandemic is already raging in the country.

According to the governor, the state has reopened it pandemic centres as new patients are being admitted daily, adding that red alert has been placed on Lagos, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and five other states by the federal government.

The alert followed the confirmation of the Delta variant of COVID-19 and the rising number of infections and hospitalisation in the country.

Sanwo-Olu made the disclosure during the presentation of the party flag to all the chairmanship candidates on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming local government election taking place on July 24.

He assured the state that the government would continue to do its best to manage the situation, but urged the citizens to play their part by adhering strictly to the protocol.

According to him, “We are monitoring the positivity rate; we are also doing two things, and even as we don’t want to unnecessarily scare people, at the same time, we will ensure that we are very proactive.

“On a daily basis, we are checking the rate of positivity of the virus, and we are managing it.

“But everybody is expected to act responsibly, to protect themselves and their families. And that is why as a responsible government; we are telling our people the truth as well as being transparently. We are communicating efficiently to our citizens, urging them not to gather where it is not necessary.

“Where you cannot avoid unnecessary non-COVID-19 compliance, don’t go there. If you want to go out, please use your face mask, and adhere strictly to protocol. We are doing everything to ensure that we flatten the curve.

“We have opened isolation centres in the state, and the federal government has assured us that by the end of August, we would get another batch of the vaccine, and we will roll the vaccination exercise again.”