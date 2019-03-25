<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Lagos State government has urged occupants of marked distressed buildings across the state to immediately vacate them pending the arrival of the demolition team of Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA).

This was just as the state government said relief and resettlement centers have been opened in Igando in Alimosho Local Government Area of the state to accommodate those affected as part of efforts to provide succour to victims of the collapsed and demolished buildings on Lagos Island.

Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Prince Rotimi Ogunleye made the appeal, in a statement made available to newsmen by the Assistant Director, Public Affairs of the ministry, Mrs. Olubukonla Nwonah, following the collapse of a distressed three-storey building located on 50, Kakawa Street, Campos, Lagos Island on Monday without any casualty.

“The building in question had been identified as distressed by the officers of the LASBCA and all the necessary statutory notices had been duly served. It was one of the defective structures marked for removal by the Agency.

“Fortunately, occupants had been evacuated before the incidents occurred. Immediately, the Lagos State Rescue Team and LASBCA were alerted and they moved to site promptly to check all adjoining buildings so as to evacuate the occupants to avoid any further hazards,” Ogunleye said.

The commissioner said 25 buildings had already been removed by LASBCA, adding that the government had stepped up measures to rid the state of distressed buildings so as to prevent loss of lives and property due to a sudden collapse in the state.

Speaking during a tour of the Resettlement Centre in Igando at the weekend, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Kehinde Bamigbetan, said the state governor, Mr. Akinwumi Ambode, had approved that those affected as a result of the ongoing demolition of defective buildings be resettled at the center in line with international best practices.

To this end, Bamigbetan stated that the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency’s Resettlement Camp/Relief Centre was ready to accommodate no fewer than 500 displaced persons from Tuesday, March 26, declaring that the exercise was part of the state government’s efforts to ensure that the effect of loss on the victims was mitigated to the barest minimum.

Also speaking the General Manager of the State Emergency Management Agency, Adesina Tiamiyu, said that the camp would be open for three months after which the government would review the need for an extension.

Tiamiyu said further that a medical team would arrive at the Resettlement Centre later today (Monday) to ascertain the health status of those affected, while the Igando General Hospital would handle referrals from the camp.

The Igando Resettlement Camp has facilities to provide relief for affected victims, including those living with disabilities.