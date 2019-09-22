<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Lagos State government has urged manufacturers and producers of consumable goods to package their products with biodegradable or recyclable materials to save drainages from blockage and flooding.

State Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General, Mr. Moyo Onigbanjo, made the appeal in his welcome address at the tree planting exercise to commemorate the year 2019 International Day of Peace which was held at Gani Fawehinmi Park, Ojota, at the weekend.

The programme with the theme, ‘Climate Action for Peace: Clear Blue Skies’, was spearheaded by the Citizen’s Mediation Centre, CMC, an agency under the state ministry of justice.

Other activities to commemorate the day was the sensitisation of public and stakeholders on opportunities for wealth generation and job creation in the area of waste recycling of biodegradable materials dropped in drainages but picked up by staff of CMC.



According to Onigbanjo, causes of flooding in Lagos are traceable to the disposal of plastic and nylon products which clog drainage channels and results in flooding.

“We have to synergise as a people to ensure that waste products are properly disposed; the year 2019 international day of peace celebration is another opportunity for us, as a people, to be in harmony with nature by ensuring environmental management and conservation for the benefit of our society and future generations.”

The theme, he pointed out, is expected to raise public awareness through enlightenment campaigns and advocacy to the threat posed to human settlements through natural disasters, conflicts, food insecurity, human migration and deforestation.

“We owe it as a duty to sustain our world by adopting and supporting the use of renewable energy and environmentally friendly practices,” Onigbanjo said.