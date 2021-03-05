



Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, will commission the 1.4-kilometre Pen Cinema Bridge, Agege on Friday, 5 March 2021.

The Agege Pen Cinema Flyover project started in 2017 under the last administration of former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.

It has just been completed by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.





All of 1.4 kilometres, the bridge runs across Iju-Fagba road and Lagos-Ota road, with the network encompassing the Agege Pen Cinema Road’s main road and alternative routes.

The construction of the Agege Pen Cinema Bridge will ease traffic on the route, thereby reducing travel time on the road.

It will also help in bringing development and improve trade between the Agege community and other surrounding communities.