The Lagos State government says it has spent about N4.8 billion on the rehabilitation of schools in the last one year.

The State also reiterated its commitment to improve the learning environment, by upgrading existing infrastructure and providing new ones in order to create conducive teaching and learning environment for teachers and pupils in the State.

The Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Idiat Adebule gave the remarks while chronicling the activities and achievements of the State in the development of Education in the past year.

According to her, “the Lagos State placed premium on the development of education and is investing in infrastructure and human capacity to upscale the sector.

“The resolve of this administration to improve the learning environment and create a favourable working corridor received a boost as about 160 projects awarded for rehabilitation of schools were completed.”