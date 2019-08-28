<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Lagos State Government on Tuesday shutdown a building at 10A, Alexander Road, Ikoyi for contravening the Greening Law of the State after an unauthorized falling of trees without the appropriate permit.

The enforcement was jointly carried out by the Lagos State Parks and Gardens Agency (LASPARK) and the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA). The enforcement was due to the executive directive of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu after the property owner refused to comply with the abatement notice earlier served him by LASPARK.

General Manager (GM), LASPARK, Mrs Bilikiss Adebiyi-Abiola and LASEPA GM, Dr. Dolapo Fasawe, both maintained that the action became expedient to establish the need for property owners to comply with the greening provisions of the Lagos State government.

“This building was sealed off for infringing on the established law after the owner cut down trees without approval by the government. This act contravenes the provisions of the Greening Law and as such attracts legal action,” Abiola said.

She made it clear that the state government had earlier served the building owner a notice, offering him the privilege to engage the government but that his refusal to do so prompted the government to enforce compliance to serve as a deterrent to other defaulters.

She pointed out that government is committing a lot of resources for the expansion and maintenance of its greening project across the State, saying that the least she expected from anyone or institution was to support the mission and not to act contrary to the point of sabotaging its efforts.

The LASPARK boss challenged other property owners who had also violated some of the Greening provisions to promptly make necessary amendments, otherwise they should be ready to face legal action, adding that Government remained resolute in ensuring that all private and public infrastructure across the state are green compliant.

“In the face of this continuous sensitization by the Lagos State Government through LASPARK, LASEPA and other Agencies of Government, henceforth defaulters of this provision will be appropriately sanctioned without any waiver,” she declared.

On her part, the General Manager, LASEPA, Fasawe, recalled that the two agencies swung into action by visiting the property to authenticate validity of claim and surprisingly met the gate under lock and key, hence the need for this action.

She also commended the concerned citizen who alerted the government and further enjoined the public to support the greening vision of the state by serving as environmental watchdogs in the preservation of nature in the interest of all.

“The government is simply being responsive to all acts against its authority, acts that undermine its effort towards promoting environmental sustainability and economic prosperity. The benefits of preserving and maintaining trees are enormous and Lagosians should avail themselves this opportunity, by religiously protecting these trees and imbibing the culture of planting, nurturing and preserving them so as to protect mankind and mitigate other harmful effects associated with climate change,” Fasawe said.