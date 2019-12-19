<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

At least 39 construction companies across the globe have expressed interest in the construction of the proposed Fourth Mainland Bridge in Lagos.

Some of the companies that expressed interest in the project are: Julius Berger, China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), Kyeryong Construction Company, Pythgoras Holdings, CRCCCI Nigeria, China State Construction and Engineering Corporation Nigeria Limited, Bua International Limited, China Jiangxi International Economic and Technical Cooperation Company Limited, among others.

The Lagos State Government had advertised for expression of interest on the Fourth Mainland Bridge some weeks ago.

However, the State Government opened the bid to unveil the companies that expressed their interest for the project on Wednesday, in Ikeja, Lagos, with 39 companies signifying interest in the project.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Mrs Aramide Adeyoye, said the opening of the bid was the first of the six stages before a winner would be selected to construct the Fourth Mainland Bridge, describing the process as very transparent.

She said since the government did not have the fund for the project, it had to place it under the Public-Private Partnership, PPP, arrangement, saying government was encouraged by the number of companies that bid for the project worldwide.

Adeyoye said the next step, which is the evaluation stage would begin on Thursday, saying that the companies that qualified for the next stage would be contacted.

She added that the bid was opened publicly to get investors’ confidence in the project.

Managing Director, Advanced Engineering Consultants, Dr. Peter Agunbiade said the journey to construct the Fourth Mainland Bridge began many years ago, as the current administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had made it possible for the construction of the bridge to be revisited.

He said companies in Europe, Asia and others duly expressed interest in the project, assuring that the state government would ensure transparency in executing the bid.

Permanent Secretary, Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Olujimi Hutonu said the journey started on November 28, 2019, when the advert for expression of interest was placed, adding that three weeks later, the expression of interest had been opened and made public.