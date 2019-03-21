



The Lagos State Government has set up a five-man panel following the three-storey building collapse at Ita Faji area of Lagos Island.

According to a tweet on Thursday, the panel is to investigate the immediate and remote causes of the incident which led to injury and death of some inhabitants of the building recently.

The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development in Lagos, Rotimi Ogunleye, inaugurated the panel on Tuesday.

He explained that the terms of reference of the panel included proffering remedial measures to stem further building collapse in the future, as well as determining the level of negligence on the part of the developer or owner and the role of the state government.

Ogunleye also asked the panel to recommend measures that would guarantee quality service to forestall incidents of building collapse in the State.

He gave assurance that the recommendations would be appraised for implementation by the state government to stem the tide of such occurrences in future.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the panel, a retired Permanent Secretary in Lagos State, Wasiu Olokunola, gave assurance that the panel would do a thorough job as the members have the requisite experience in the built industry.

Other members of the panel are Fitzgerald Umar, Bayo Owojori, Ayo Adediran, and Kunle Awobodu.

The panel has two weeks to submit its report to the state government.