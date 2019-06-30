<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Lagos State Government says it is set to stamp out illegal health facilities to safeguard the health of residents by training staff of the Health Facility Monitoring and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA),

The Executive Secretary, HEFAMAA, Dr Abiola Idowu, disclosed this on Sunday in Lagos at the end of a three-day capacity building held for staff of the agency.

Idowu said the agency would ensure that all facilities operating across the state were duly registered and operated by qualified healthcare providers.

”As a regulatory agency, we will also ensure that health facilities operating in the state are well equipped to provide quality and efficient services in line with the minimum standards.

”The training and orientation of the agency’s staff including doctors, nurses, drivers, clerical officers, administrative officers and scientific officers, is one of the strategies designed to ensure delivery of the mandate of the agency,“ she said.

The director said that the capacity building was part of the agency’s initiatives geared toward making it a world class regulatory agency to ensure that only excellent, qualitative and efficient healthcare services were provided in the state.

She said that the training was anchored on the core values of integrity, professionalism, accountability, excellence and team spirit of the agency.