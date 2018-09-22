Lagos State Government on Saturday appealed to all Stakeholders in the contentious issue of wearing Hijab in public Schools urging them to maintain peace, law and order while awaiting Supreme Court ruling on the matter.

Speaking with journalists on the refusal of entry for five students of Isolo Senior Secondary School on Wednesday, 18th September, 2018, the state’s Deputy Governor, Dr. Idiat Oluranti Adebule said the government is working assiduously to resolve the matter.

She said that in the interim, the Principal of the School has been redeployed to douse tension and allow for thorough investigation into the matter.

Adebule, who superintends on education sector, urged the public to be patient with government in dealing with the matter.

According to her, ‘‘It is important for the general public to know that there is Public Service Rule which must be adhered to strictly in dealing with public servants in the event that they are found culpable of any charges’’.

The Ministry of Education, she said, cannot unilaterally do anything until due process is completed.

The Deputy Governor who acknowledged letters addressed to her by Hijab Rights Advocacy Initiative, Muslim Students Society of Nigeria and Muslim Forum of Isolo over the issue assured that their grievances are being looked into.

She revealed that, a meeting was held with Muslim Groups and the Tutor General/Permanent Secretary of Education District VI, Mrs. Olufunmilayo Onadipe, last week, saying she has directed that a wider meeting of all stakeholders be held on Monday, 24th September, 2018 at the Ministry of Education where all issues are expected to be resolved.

Adebule reiterated need for understanding on the part of all Muslims in the state and assured that the matter will be resolved soonest.

She expressed gratitude to all parties for the maturity in handling the matter as the peace enjoyed in the State matters greatly to the state government.