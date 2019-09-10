<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Lagos State Government has called for more support from the Organised Private Sector (OPS) to help bridge the infrastructure gap in the state.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said the state was open for credible partnerships that would impact the lives of people and the business community positively.

He spoke at the inauguration of the renovated Resettlement Community Primary Healthcare Centre and Resettlement Community Junior Secondary School.

The projects were on the behest of the Redeemed Christian Church of God’s (RCCG’s) Christian Social Responsibility (CSR) in Ajah area of Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu, who said the inauguration was a testament of a credible partnership that works with the private sector, added that no economy can survive without the support of the private sector

“Today’s commissioning is not about me, not about the church, it is about the children, the community that will use the facilities. This is also a testament of how partnership can work. It is about understanding what governance is truly about. Governance is about giving opportunities to help people govern,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The governor urged other corporate organisations, religious bodies to use what the church has done as a testimony to also identify what they can do in their community.

“It is not all about what government can do for the people, but what we can do to support government. We are not going to shy away from our responsibilities. Our main responsibility is to ensure that we provide security of lives and property for every citizen that is staying in our state.

“We must also give people the opportunity to do well, create a better future for our children. We are going to be very big in education and health and that is why when we see opportunities like this when the private sector is partnering with us, we will not shy away from it.