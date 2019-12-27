<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Lagos State Government, through the Office of Establishments and Training, has held a two-day Joint Negotiating Council meeting to resolve outstanding labour issues.

The meeting was presided over by the Chairman of Council and Permanent Secretary, Office of Establishments and Training, Mr Abiodun Bamgboye, who said the meeting provided a platform to sustain the industrial harmony already being enjoyed in the state over the years.

Bamgboye said the council will ensure that all issues are resolved and referrals made where required.

He hailed the delegates for their detailed contributions and advice, which was premised on improving the welfare of the workforce and service delivery.

“These two days have been engaging and afforded us the opportunity to discuss issues of common interest in helping the present administration to achieve its dream of making Lagos a 21st Century economy,” he said.

The Co-Chairman of Council, Comrade Razak Falade, thanked Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for agreeing to almost all the requests tabled before him.