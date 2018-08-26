The Lagos State Government has announced that the Third Mainland Bridge will be reopened today by 5:00 pm.
The government revealed this in a statement on Sunday by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Dr Taiwo Salaam.
The announcement comes three days after the bridge was temporarily closed for Investigative Maintenance Test.
The state government explained that the decision to reopen the bridge earlier than announced followed the completion of the test by engineers.
