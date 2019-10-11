<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Lagos State Examinations Board has announced the release of the 2019 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) Result.

A circular issued from the Office of the Director of Exams Board revealed that the results were released after the conclusion of the Award Meeting where Modality or criteria to award scores for the ten (10) subjects recorded during the Conduct of the examination was decided by the Stakeholders.

The circular further stated that the government Public Junior Secondary Schools would get their results from their district headquarters while the registered approved private Junior Secondary Schools in the state should get in touch with their Liaison officers at the Exams Board for the collection of theirs.

Recall that BECE conducted in the month of July, 2019 was to test the suitability of students for promotion from JSS3 to SSS1.

It should be noted that only candidates who had Six (6) credits including English Studies and Mathematics would be promoted to SSS1.

Lagos State Government is determined to improve the quality and to raise the standard of Education Sector in the state.