The Lagos State Civil Service Commission has announced the promotion of 4,653 Civil Servants who are statutorily due for elevation to the next level after undergoing the mandatory Structured Training Programmes.

According to the Commission, the recent release of promotion letters signified the conclusion of the 2019 Promotion Exercise which kicked off on 20 March, with the briefing of eligible candidates on the conduct of the exercise and the subsequent Structured Training.

Speaking on the development, the Chairman of the Civil Service Commission, Mrs. Taiwo Oyemade, assured that the Commission would continue to discharge its core duties creditably, saying that the promoted officers had shown great commitment and consistency in the discharge of their statutory duties in the last three years.

While noting that the Structured Training Programmes was designed to get the best out of Public Servants, Oyemade expressed delight that the State Public Service could boast of a reliable and efficient workforce as evident in the progress and transformation of the State.

Oyemade, however, admonished those promoted to be steadfast and dedicated in their duties so as to reciprocate the good gesture of the State Government.