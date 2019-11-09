<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Lagos State Government has promised to significantly increase the budgetary allocation to education in the next budget.

Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, Lagos State Deputy Governor made this known while commissioning St. Mary’s primary school, Father Sadiku primary school and Oba Abdul Fatai Aromire Library, ICT Centre and also the commissioning of Abukuru street in Ajeromi-Ifelodun local government area of the state.

He said that there is need to get it right from the basic level, that what is important to the state is education, adding that children need to be educated in good environments if the standard of education will improve.

“What is important to us is education; you will see a big increase in education budget. If we don’t get it right from the basic level, then we have miss it. We believe that education is fundamental,” he said.

Hamzat also stated that the state government has approved the procurement of tablets for all primary school teachers in the state in order to aid understanding and improve their teaching skill, stressing that the tablets will also help to geo-reference teachers

He further said that the state has approved the recruitment of 1000 primary school teachers.

“Education is one of the most important thing we must do as a society, we cannot afford to have functional illiterates, it is essential to have children that are well educated in a good environment. I thank the chairman of this local government for taking this initiative.”

Fatai Ayoola, Chairman of Ajeromi-Ifelodun local government while speaking said that it is obvious that in order to create a sustainable future for the masses there is need to invest in the children whom are usually referred to as the future leaders.

“My administration is passionate about the process of development among adolescents, hence our resolve to provide comfortable learning environment for Ajegunle kids. These involve construction and reconstruction of schools tagged ‘The Ayoola Model’ in public primary schools across Ajeromi-Ifelodun local government area.

He added that part of these facilities includes basketball court, table tennis and five-a-side Astro turf for soccer adding that these facilities would improve the physical abilities of the children in the areas of sporting development.

“For these facilities that are to be commissioned today, the ICT and library centre would continue my administration’s philosophy towards the improvement of literacy and ICT skills among public primary school pupils in Ajegunle,” he added.