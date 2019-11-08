<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

To make people in the riverine communities feel the impact of the Lagos State government more, the areas will witness development, with some of them being turned to tourist hubs.

The state Commissioner for Ministry of Local Government and Community Affairs, Yetunde Arobieke, said this while addressing a press conference to commemorate the Year 2019 Community Day.

Arobieke, speaking on the theme: “Revisiting Rural Communities for 21st Century Development”, noted that development of the riverine areas is one of the things the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration is giving attention to.

Arobieke disclosed that the House of Assembly members also have a vision to see development in the rural areas. “Both riverine and non-riverine areas will get intervention. Those coming from outside the country will see the beauty of the areas,” she said.

Unveiling activities for the celebration, the commissioner said the event would commence today with a Jumat service at the Central Mosque, Alausa, Ikeja.

She said that the ministry would on November 9 hold a health walk/talk from the Ikeja Local Government Secretariat to the Lagos State Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja.

Arobieke said: “On Tuesday, November 12, the ministry will visit social institutions at 10.00am; on Thursday, November 14, at 10 am, the grand finale will hold at the Police College Parade Ground, Oba Akinjobi Way, Ikeja.”