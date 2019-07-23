<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Lagos State Government, in collaboration with the National Veterinary Research Institute, Vom, Plateau State, is to undertake a participatory rural appraisal and collection of farmers’ perception on pig phenotype.

The aim is to determine the prevalence or otherwise of African Swine Fever (ASF) among pigs.

Ministry of Agriculture Permanent Secretary Dr. Olayiwola Onasanya said yesterday in Ikeja that the research would enable the institute control measures and develop vaccine for the disease.

He said the research would involve holding meetings with stakeholders in the piggery value chains in order to collate data on the spread of African Swine Fever (ASF) on farms and other places where pigs are kept or processed, as well as collecting samples from pig farms, abattoirs and slaughter slabs.

Onasanya said the research would involve carrying out investigation of current and old suspected outbreaks of ASF on pigs farms and other relevant activities that would ensure the success of the research project.