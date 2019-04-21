<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Badagry Chapter of the Nigerian Legion has appealed to the Lagos State Government to immediately pay four months of salary arrears being owed its members.

The Chairman of Nigerian Legion in Badagry, Mr Gabriel Asanbe, made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday.

According to him, nonpayment of the salary since January this year has made life unbearable for the 135 ex-servicemen providing security services to schools and other public institutions in Badagry.

“Since January, men of Nigeria Legions employed under the service of Lagos State Government have not received their monthly salaries till date.

“This has created hardships for us, as members cannot afford the payment of their wards school fees while some now rely on their wives for feeding and transportation to work daily.

“The situation is very pathetic as the welfare, security of Nigerian Legion members in the state are not being given proper attention.

“While others are celebrating Easter with their families, our men are suffering in silence because of unpaid salary since January.

“Some members of my team come as far as Ajegunle every day to work in Badagry schools, we are a disciplined organisation so, nonpayment of our salary will not stop us from coming to work daily.

“But our members are not happy about this development, we appeal to the government of Mr Akinwunmi Ambode to come to our aid and approve the payment,” he said.

Asanbe said that Lagos State Chapter of the Legion were employed by the Lagos State Government to secure all public primary and secondary schools in the state.

NAN reports that the Nigeria Legion comprises of ex-servicemen and persons who had distinguished themselves in the wars in which Nigeria participated in the past.