The Lagos State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tunji Bello, has ordered all street traders, squatters and commercial drivers to vacate the Outer Marina area or get prosecuted.

Bello, who noted that the state government wanted to commence work on the beautification and landscaping of the outer Marina area, said as from next week, the operatives of the state Task Force on Environmental and Special Offences Unit would move to the area to enforce the state laws.

The commissioner, in a statement on Thursday, urged all commercial vehicle operators in the area to move to the designated parks and stop picking passengers along the road.

He said, “For all pedestrians in the habit of dashing across the road and not climbing the overhead bridge, officials of the State Environmental Sanitation Corps will be deployed in the location to arrest anyone who endangers his or her life by trying to cross the road.

“The state task force on environment will soon be moving to Ikoyi and Victoria Island to clean up the area and all environmental nuisances and street traders in all different parts of the state would not be left out of enforcement by the present administration.”