



The Lagos State Government on Wednesday, opened its portal for the recruitments of over 700 doctors and other health workers.

It said that the exercise is in a bid to ensure adequate manpower in all its health facilities and the need to fill the vacant positions in the 27 General Hospitals across state necessitated the recruitment exercise for efficient and top-class healthcare delivery in all government health facilities.

The State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said that approval was given for the Health Service Commission to employ over 760 health workers of which 400 would be doctors in line with the government’s commitment towards addressing the shortage of health workers across the state.

He however disclosed that the exercise has been phased in batches to ensure compliance with coronavirus (COVID-19) safety measures and that the first batch of recruitment will be concluded soon after which the second batch will take off.

Confirming the approval, the State Health Service Commission said it announced the commencement of recruitment exercise for medical professionals into General Hospitals across the state.

The Commission, through a statement released to newsmen, said that interested applicants could proceed to its recruitment portal, and apply for vacant positions as listed on the portal.





“The decision to fill the vacant positions in the 27 General Hospitals across the State followed the approval granted by the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to increase the staff strength of medical personnel in the hospitals.

“Some of the vacant positions for employment opportunities include that of Medical Consultants, Medical and Dental Officers, Pharmacists, Nursing Officers, Pharmacy Technicians, Dental Therapists, and Dental Technicians.

“The recruitment portal, will only be accessible for three weeks from 12 noon on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, to 12 noon on Wednesday, August 5, 2020.

“Submission of forms in its office by applicants would not be entertained as part of measures to mitigate spread of the deadly respiratory disease currently ravaging the world,” the statement read.

Noting that complication of the disease can be very difficult to manage, Sanwo-Olu said, doing the basics such as; early detection of patient whether moderate or developing complications, early application of intervention to reduce mortality, coping with the interventions and other forms of care interventions in the ICU to reduce second re-complication in terms of care was very essential.

He stressed the need for international collaboration between medical associations during the pandemic.

“To show solidarity in the face of a common threat is something that we all strive for, we, unfortunately, exist in the world today with those values threatened and the values of solidarity, empathy are under threat and pressure,” he stated.