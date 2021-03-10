



The Lagos State Government will soon inaugurate an oxygen plant at the Gbagada General Hospital, Commissioner for Health Prof. Akin Abayomi said on Tuesday.

Abayomi spoke at the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) in Yaba when he received 260 oxygen cylinders and a medical incinerator donated by the Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) to help the state in its fight against COVID-19.

According to Abayomi, the state has recorded less than 400 deaths since the pandemic broke because it has been proactive in its strategy against the virus.

He said: “One of the key factors in keeping people alive is the availability of oxygen. We have lost less than 400 to the pandemic because we have been proactive in our strategy. During the first wave, we had thought about these necessities – oxygen, incinerator and expanding our capacity, and sure enough, our partners have always come to our support and provided essential platforms for us to improve and be more efficient with managing COVID-19.





“The oxygen cylinders and incinerator come very usefully to the government because Lagos does not want to be taken by surprise. We will keep building our oxygen logistics; a new plant will be inaugurated at the Gbagada General Hospital soon because we are anticipating the future. COVID-19 keeps going through multiple waves, and as the virus is changing, so is our strategy.

“We will always stay one step ahead of it. We hope we won’t get to the third wave but we will be ready if it comes and ensure we keep our fatalities as low as possible.”

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Aliko Dangote Foundation Zouera Youssoufou, who led the CACOVID team, said: “We donated 260 oxygen cylinders and a medical incinerator to help the government in its fight against coronavirus. The oxygen cylinders are in various sizes of their usefulness. The incinerator is very important because it will still be very useful, even after COVID-19 becomes a memory.”