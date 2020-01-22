<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Lagos State Government on Wednesday flagged off vocational training for 300 People Living with Disabilities in the state and assured that it would continue to support and provide protection for them.

Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Olusegun Dawodu, gave the assurance at the flag-off ceremony of the 2019 Vocational Training and Empowerment programme for People Living with Disabilities at the Vocational Rehabilitation Centre, Owutu, Ikorodu and organised by the Lagos State Office for Disability Affairs, LASODA.

Dawodu maintained that the flag off of the 2019 Disability Vocational Training and Empowerment programme was being held across three divisions in Lagos State, Ikorodu, Badagry and Epe simultaneously.

He said the move testified to the resolve of the present administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at improving welfare of people living with disability in Lagos State better than the way it met it.





According to him, the event marked the beginning of the skill acquisition programme aimed at making the three hundred beneficiaries not only acquire a vocation free of charge but also immediately become self-employed and almost fully economically independent.

The Commissioner, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth and Social Development, Mrs Yewande Falugba, said the need to continue advancing the collective well-being of Persons living with disabilities in Lagos State by training and empowerment programme, would go a long way to making their lives better and give them a sense of belonging.

“With the training commencing in three selected centres across the state, I would like to enjoin People Living with Disabilities to embrace the training with all the seriousness it deserves, which without doubt would also give all of you the opportunity to showcase your inherent skills and abilities through the various work of arts vocations, trades,” he said.