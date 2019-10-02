<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Finance and account officers of the Lagos State government have been urged to go beyond reconciliation and cash book records if the state is to become accountable to the people.

The Commissioner for Finance Dr. Rabiu Onaolapo Olowo, made the appeal on Monday at a technical meeting with directors and heads of finance and accounts of all ministries, department and agencies of the government.

The meeting which held at the treasury office resource centre, Alausa, Lagos, was the second edition in 2019.

According to Olowo, “there is need for accountants, as finance managers of the resources of the State Government, to ensure that funds allocated to projects under them are not only judiciously spent, but to also ascertain that the projects executed are commensurate with the resources allocated for such projects.”

“The whole essence of this”, according to him, “is for them to be more diligent in the discharge of their responsibilities and also ensure thorough compliance with all financials laws and regulations guiding the profession.

“Finance and Accounts officers have been on top of their duties but I want them to go a step further by placing the value of projects side by side with the value of resources committed to such projects, this will allow government have value for every kobo of Lagosians spent because we are accountable to members of the public,” the Commissioner added.

The State Accountant-General and Permanent Secretary, State Treasury Office, Mrs. Abimbola Umar, said the State Government will continue to train its Finance and Accounts officers in International Public Sector Accounting Standards, (IPSAS) to ensure that accountants working with the Government are IPSAS certified.