



The Lagos State government has dismissed allegations that one of its COVID-19 vaccination centres was mismanaging doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The Federal Government announced earlier this week it was investigating incidents of vaccine mismanagement at some vaccination sites across the country, especially singling out the one at Police Clinic, Falomo in Lagos.

There have also been allegations that some Lagos centres are selling off doses of the vaccine to people who are ineligible for the current phase.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, has however assured everyone that the allegations are unfounded after paying unscheduled visits to the Falomo centre and others on Thursday, March 25, 2021.

The commissioner said he was able to establish that the Falomo centre is only vaccinating people who are eligible in strict compliance with the Federal Government’s directives.





He said contrary to the allegations, the centre has actually been struggling with challenges such as insufficient vaccination cards, and periodic network failure slowing down the process.

“It is however imperative to state that allegations relating to lawless practices at the Falomo Police Hospital is unfounded as vaccination exercise is proceeding in line with regulations,” he said.

Prof. Abayomi urged people eligible for the vaccine to always pre-register online before showing up at the vaccination centres so as to prevent overcrowding and disorderliness.

As of March 24, Lagos had vaccinated over 93,000 people across 88 centres since it kicked off its campaign on March 12.

The first phase will focus on vaccinating healthcare workers, COVID-19 response team (RRT), ports of entry staff, laboratory network, judiciary, military, police, other security agencies, petrol station workers, teachers, press, other frontline workers, and people above the age of 70 years.