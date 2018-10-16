



The Lagos State government has reiterated its commitment to building enduring infrastructures that promote a healthy society and imprint a sustainable social and economic system in the state.

The state’s commissioner for Environment, Mr. Babatunde Durosimi-Etti gave the assurance at the commissioning of Jibowu Recreational Park in Yaba affirmed that the dream and desire is to transform Lagos into Africa’s smart and industrial haven, where individual economic and social operations can be met.

He noted that the project represents a major milestone in fulfilling that objective.

Durosimi-Etti stated that in bequeathing to its citizens an environment that promotes public health and well-being through adequate recreation and relaxation, the government is developing an enduring system for social, economic and political development.

“To underscore the administration’s commitment to sustainable recreational and relaxation centres, the State government has in the last three years commissioned the Rafiyu Jafojo Recreational Park (RJP) Shasha in Alimosho; Johnson Jakande and Tinubu Recreational Park (JJT) Park in Ikeja; Badagry Recreational Park at Idale and Alfred Rewane Gardens in Ikoyi, among other smaller gardens, adopted and upgraded by private concerns”, Durosinmi-Etti affirmed.

The Commissioner declared that government will continuously initiate and execute environmental policies and programmes that will not only endure but guarantee the psychological well-being of the residents of this beautiful state wherever they may be.

He implored all private organisations and relevant stakeholders to support the state government’s drive towards delivering a beautiful and greener Lagos to the generation unborn, adding that the policy of regeneration and transformation of the environmental landscape is to solve all ecological challenges that could hinder the socio-economic progress of the State.

In her remarks, the General Manager of the Lagos State Parks and Gardens Agency (LASPARK), Mrs. Bilikiss Adebiyi-Abiola described the project as one that will stimulate economic development and engender socialisation for the promotion of healthy living among citizens.