Lagos government announces End of Year Bonus for public servants

The Lagos State Government has announced a generous End of Year Bonus for all public servants in its employ.

The Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, announced this in a circular addressed to several top government functionaries.

The circular, dated December 7, 2021, was addressed to the Deputy Governor, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Secretary to the State Government, Chief of Staff to the Governor, Commissioners and Special Advisers.

According to the circular, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had approved a 30 per cent bonus for the public servants as an End of Year Bonus and it will not be taxable.

It said: “In fulfilment of the present Administration’s commitment to the welfare of its workforce and continuous benevolence in appreciating the contributions of all Public Servants in the State, it is hereby notified for general information that Mr Governor has graciously approved the payment of 30% Basic Salary as End-of-Year Bonus for all Political Appointees and Public Servants, including employees of Local Governments & Local Council Development Areas, State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) and Lagos Neighbour Safety Corps (LNSC).

“Additionally, Public Servants are to note that the 30% Basic Salary End-of-Year Bonus will be paid alongside with December 2021 salary as a ‘NON TAXABLE ELEMENT’.

“Consequently, it is believed that Officers will be more committed and diligent in providing qualitative service delivery towards fulfilling the laudable programmes of Mr Governor’s Administration. The essence of this is to maintain and sustain the enviable status of Lagos State as the Centre of Excellence.

“All Heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) are hereby enjoined to note the content of this Circular and give it the Service-wide publicity it deserves.”