The Lagos State Government has advised students keep abreast of current happenings around the world and shun all forms of vices as those had negative consequences for their lives.

The Deputy Governor, Dr Idiat Adebule, gave the advice at the finals of the 9th Lagos State Schools Governor’s Quiz Competition, organised on Wednesday by the Lagos State Ministry of Education in Lagos.

Adebule particularly mentioned hooliganism, examination malpractices, rape, absenteeism and drug abuse as vices which had dire consequences in the future of youths, urging the students to avoid them.

She said the state government would continue to provide quality, accessible and affordable education to all residents, adding that students should keep abreast of current happenings around the world.

According to her, this was one way to broaden their minds, knowledge and become problem solvers.

She said that such knowledge would surely help students take informed decisions and respond to issues that affected them as individuals and as groups.

According to her, the quiz competition will help to deepen their knowledge, while they devote more time to academic pursuits necessary to excelling and being reliable keepers of tomorrow.

“This government is happy with the overt display of knowledge by our students in life sciences and technology, humanities and art.

“This competition is organised to broaden the horizon of students and encourage healthy rivalry among them.

“The world is now a global village and we must keep abreast with happenings all around the world to help us take informed decisions. We stand to learn from scientific, technological, social, economic and political developments in the world,” she said.

Also, Mrs Adebunmi Adekanye, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, said the government realised that such competition was essential to the education of students, hence it initiated it.

Adekanye said that students should also know their environment at the local, national and international levels aside the regular subjects offered in schools.

“With this quiz competition, we are updating the students, not just in book knowledge but also in current affairs and happenings, thereby making the students versatile in every aspect of their education, ” she said.

The quiz competition which commenced in April was in three categories — the primary, Junior secondary and senior secondary schools.

Military Nursery and Primary School, Yaba, emerged first, Araromi Primary School, Gbagada came second, while Ajegunle Primary School, Apapa, was third in the primary school category.

In the junior secondary school category, Idimu Junior High School, Alimosho, won, Community Junior Secondary School, Debojo in Ajah came second, while Igbobi Junior High School, Somolu emerged third place winners.

Lagos State Senior Model College, Badagry came first, People Senior Grammar School, Epe was second and Vetland Senior Grammar School, Ifako-Ijaiye, third in the Senior School category.