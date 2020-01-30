<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Medical Director of the Alimosho General Hospital, Dr Madewa Adebajo, has disclosed that the hospital has been placed on alert for any cases of Lassa fever.

Adebajo told newsmen in Lagos, that the hospital has set up an Emergency Preparedness Committee and Infection Control Committee for any eventuality.

“For us in Alimosho General Hospital, a lot of emphasis has been laid on the prevention and control of Lassa fever and we also emphasis on universal precaution at all times.

“Some of these viral infections has been with us, it comes and go and that is why we should be ready at all time.

“More importantly, we are suspicious and look for any cases that comes to us and threat accordingly.

“We have two committees in place already and we do engage our patients and staff regularly while we have also provided personal protective equipment.





“If we do these, we will not be caught unaware because some health workers fall victims due to carelessness or when adequate precautions are not taken,” he said.

NAN reports that the cases of Lassa fever have been recorded in over 10 states across the country with over 20 deaths including Ogun state which is a neighbouring state to Lagos.

The Director explained that the hospital is working in accordance with the Lagos State Health Ministry to report any suspected cases to the appropriate channel.

He commended the Lagos state government for its proactive measures ahead of any outbreak of the virus in the state.

NAN also reports that Lassa fever is endemic in Nigeria while the cases are recorded all year round.

The Lassa virus is transmitted by rodents which are ubiquitous in the country.

Early symptoms include fever, headache, diarrhea, abdominal pain, sore throat and others, while infected persons bleed from body opening in severe cases.